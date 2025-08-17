403
Yerevan court extends detention of Russian-Armenian businessman
(MENAFN) A Yerevan court has prolonged the detention of Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan by two months, despite a recent ruling declaring his initial arrest unlawful. Karapetyan, a critic of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, was arrested in June over allegations of inciting a power grab linked to his support for the Armenian Apostolic Church, which had protested Pashinyan’s transfer of border villages to Azerbaijan.
Karapetyan’s lawyer, Liana Gasparyan, condemned the court’s decision as “illogical” and pledged to appeal to the Criminal Court of Appeals. The businessman, head of Moscow-based Tashir Group, previously won an international arbitration case preventing the Armenian government from nationalizing his energy company, Electric Grids of Armenia. His family has filed a $500 million lawsuit against Yerevan over the nationalization.
Despite appeals court findings that his initial detention was unlawful, Karapetyan remains in custody. Moscow has expressed concern while emphasizing that it views the matter as Armenia’s internal affair. Meanwhile, Karapetyan’s political initiative, ‘In Our Way,’ is set to officially launch at the end of August.
