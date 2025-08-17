403
Putin expresses optimism of solving Ukraine-Russia war
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced careful optimism after the Alaska summit, saying the meeting “brings us closer” to resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He added that both Moscow and Washington appear aligned on the importance of ending the fighting quickly.
The discussions in Anchorage lasted nearly three hours and represented the first direct meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States since the war escalated in February 2022.
On Saturday, Putin described his trip as “timely and quite useful,” noting, “The conversation was very frank, substantive and, in my opinion, it brings us closer to the necessary solutions.”
According to him, the talks covered “practically all areas of our interaction – first of all, of course, we discussed a possible resolution of the Ukraine crisis on a fair basis.” He stressed that the Russian side “had the opportunity to convey our position once again, calmly and in detail,” while also reviewing “the genesis, the causes of [the Ukraine] crisis.”
“Precisely the elimination of these root causes should underlie the [conflict] resolution,” Putin explained, highlighting that Moscow and the Trump administration share a commitment to ending the war swiftly, preferably “by peaceful means.”
In a separate interview after the summit, US President Donald Trump characterized his talks with Putin as “warm,” adding that the two leaders “agreed on a lot.”
