403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump invites European leaders to partake in Zelensky’s meeting
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to European leaders to join Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for a meeting at the White House on Monday, according to reports citing anonymous European officials.
The announcement follows Trump’s Friday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, which marked the first direct talks between the two leaders since the escalation of the Ukraine war in February 2022. Trump described the meeting as “warm,” while Putin called it “frank” and “substantive.” Both expressed cautious optimism that the discussions could help move toward a resolution of the conflict.
Sources indicated that Trump will host Zelensky and that “European leaders are invited to come along” as well. Earlier, Zelensky had confirmed via social media that he would travel to Washington on Monday, a visit later validated by Trump.
According to the reports, Trump plans to propose a framework in which Kiev would cede control of the newly acquired Russian territories in Donbass still held by Ukraine. In exchange, the Kremlin would halt military operations along the current front line elsewhere. Zelensky has consistently rejected any territorial concessions to Moscow.
Following the Alaska summit, leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Poland, and the EU released a joint statement affirming their willingness to “work with President Trump and President Zelenskyy towards a trilateral summit with European support.”
A Kremlin aide added that discussions between Russia and the US have not yet covered the possibility of a joint meeting including Putin, Trump, and Zelensky.
The announcement follows Trump’s Friday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, which marked the first direct talks between the two leaders since the escalation of the Ukraine war in February 2022. Trump described the meeting as “warm,” while Putin called it “frank” and “substantive.” Both expressed cautious optimism that the discussions could help move toward a resolution of the conflict.
Sources indicated that Trump will host Zelensky and that “European leaders are invited to come along” as well. Earlier, Zelensky had confirmed via social media that he would travel to Washington on Monday, a visit later validated by Trump.
According to the reports, Trump plans to propose a framework in which Kiev would cede control of the newly acquired Russian territories in Donbass still held by Ukraine. In exchange, the Kremlin would halt military operations along the current front line elsewhere. Zelensky has consistently rejected any territorial concessions to Moscow.
Following the Alaska summit, leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Poland, and the EU released a joint statement affirming their willingness to “work with President Trump and President Zelenskyy towards a trilateral summit with European support.”
A Kremlin aide added that discussions between Russia and the US have not yet covered the possibility of a joint meeting including Putin, Trump, and Zelensky.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment