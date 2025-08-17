Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump invites European leaders to partake in Zelensky’s meeting

2025-08-17 03:21:50
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to European leaders to join Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for a meeting at the White House on Monday, according to reports citing anonymous European officials.

The announcement follows Trump’s Friday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, which marked the first direct talks between the two leaders since the escalation of the Ukraine war in February 2022. Trump described the meeting as “warm,” while Putin called it “frank” and “substantive.” Both expressed cautious optimism that the discussions could help move toward a resolution of the conflict.

Sources indicated that Trump will host Zelensky and that “European leaders are invited to come along” as well. Earlier, Zelensky had confirmed via social media that he would travel to Washington on Monday, a visit later validated by Trump.

According to the reports, Trump plans to propose a framework in which Kiev would cede control of the newly acquired Russian territories in Donbass still held by Ukraine. In exchange, the Kremlin would halt military operations along the current front line elsewhere. Zelensky has consistently rejected any territorial concessions to Moscow.

Following the Alaska summit, leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Poland, and the EU released a joint statement affirming their willingness to “work with President Trump and President Zelenskyy towards a trilateral summit with European support.”

A Kremlin aide added that discussions between Russia and the US have not yet covered the possibility of a joint meeting including Putin, Trump, and Zelensky.

