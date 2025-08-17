Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lavrov’s “USSR” Sweater Causes Craze in Alaska

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ignited a shopping craze after being spotted in Alaska wearing a white sweater boldly displaying the letters “USSR” across the chest.

According to the manufacturer, the garment quickly sold out overnight.

Lavrov was part of the Russian delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin during discussions with US President Donald Trump on Friday.

The almost three-hour meeting in Anchorage involved senior officials from both nations and centered on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

The minister caught attention when he stepped out of his vehicle wearing a white long-sleeved sweater with “CCCP” — the Russian abbreviation for USSR — prominently on the chest.

He paired the sweater with a black padded vest. The garment’s black stripes on the cuffs gave it a vintage Soviet appearance.

Yekaterina Varlakova, the proprietor of SelSovet — the Chelyabinsk-based brand that produced the sweater — revealed that demand surged immediately after Lavrov was photographed in it.

“The photo caused a sensation. All available pieces were gone by yesterday morning. Customers can now only pre-order, with delivery expected in one to one and a half months,” she told a news agency on Saturday.

