2025-08-17 03:15:09
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is aiming to hold a three-way meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week, according to reports. The summit could occur if Trump’s planned Oval Office talks with Zelensky on Monday proceed successfully.

Trump and Putin met in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday for their first direct encounter since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. Trump described the meeting as “warm,” while the Russian leader called it “frank” and “substantive.”

Following the Alaska summit, Trump and Zelensky held a phone call that media outlets described as “not easy.” European leaders also participated, during which Trump reportedly told them that “he wants to arrange a trilateral summit with Putin and Zelensky as soon as next Friday.” At least one European leader is expected to join Zelensky for his Washington talks, though identities have not yet been confirmed.

Later on Saturday, Trump confirmed Zelensky’s upcoming Oval Office visit via his social media platform, mentioning a potential follow-up meeting with Putin. He emphasized that the goal should be a peace agreement rather than a temporary ceasefire, “which often times do not hold up.”

Moscow maintains that a durable resolution requires Ukraine to abandon NATO ambitions, demilitarize, and acknowledge current territorial realities, including Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye as Russian territory—regions that voted to join Russia in referendums held in 2014 and 2022. Zelensky has consistently rejected any territorial concessions.

