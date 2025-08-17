403
European Protesters Demand Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Thousands across several European nations took to the streets on Saturday to express support for Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip, urging an immediate halt to Israel's ongoing military actions in the territory.
In Stockholm, Sweden’s capital, demonstrators assembled at Odenplan Square to denounce Israel’s military campaign in both Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the targeting of media personnel.
Protesters, waving Palestinian flags, displayed images of Al Jazeera journalists who had lost their lives during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.
Many of the participants dressed in black and carried symbolic coffins to honor fallen journalists.
This gesture was meant to emphasize the deadly toll that media workers have paid amid the conflict.
According to the Gaza Government Media Office, the previous week saw the deaths of Al Jazeera reporters Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea.
Alongside them, three of the network’s camera crew and a freelance journalist perished in an Israeli air raid that struck a tent for journalists located near Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City.
The office reported that since October 7, 2023, the total number of journalists killed by Israeli forces in Gaza has reached 238.
Meanwhile, in Dublin, the capital of Ireland, thousands of health professionals staged a silent procession demanding an immediate ceasefire.
The demonstration was organized in a show of unity with medical workers in Gaza, who continue to face life-threatening conditions.
Doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals walked in unison from the Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) in Stephen's Green, looping through Grafton Street and Drury Street.
As per a report by an Irish national broadcaster, participants held signs bearing images of their counterparts who had died in Gaza, silently marching to the rhythm of a lone drumbeat while holding Palestinian flags aloft.
