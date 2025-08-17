403
UNRWA Warns Against Starvation of Women in Gaza
(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) issued a grave alert on Saturday, revealing that over one million women and girls in the Gaza Strip are enduring widespread hunger due to Israel's prolonged blockade and relentless military offensive.
In a message shared via the U.S.-based social media platform X, UNRWA stated, “Women and girls in Gaza are facing mass starvation, violence and abuse.”
The agency added that many are now resorting to perilous methods to survive, including “venturing out in search of food and water at the extreme risk of being killed.”
The organization urgently appealed for an end to the blockade imposed on Gaza and called for the swift and large-scale delivery of essential humanitarian assistance.
The region is currently grappling with one of its most dire humanitarian disasters, with famine deepening the already catastrophic situation caused by the ongoing conflict.
Since March 2, Israel has maintained a total closure of all border crossings into Gaza.
This move has severely restricted the flow of life-saving aid, driving the enclave closer to famine despite thousands of aid trucks stalled at the borders.
Only minimal quantities of supplies have been allowed through, which remain grossly inadequate for Gaza’s malnourished and desperate population.
Earlier in the month, the UN World Food Program cautioned that approximately one-third of Gaza’s 2.4 million inhabitants had gone without nourishment for several consecutive days.
Since the escalation began in October 2023, Israeli forces have killed close to 61,900 Palestinians in Gaza.
The military onslaught has left the region in ruins and on the brink of mass starvation.
