Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eight Reported Dead, Four Missing in China Flash Floods

Eight Reported Dead, Four Missing in China Flash Floods


2025-08-17 01:28:40
(MENAFN) A sudden flash flood tore through a remote camping area in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region late Saturday, killing eight and leaving four others unaccounted for, local authorities confirmed Sunday.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the upper reaches of a river in Urad Rear Banner, part of Bayannur City, according to the banner’s publicity department.

Thirteen campers were initially reported missing after the flood swept the site. By 10 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews had rescued one survivor, while eight fatalities were confirmed. Four people remain missing as search and rescue efforts intensify.

Officials reported that rescue teams are actively conducting search operations.

Officials have not yet disclosed the cause of the flooding or the identities of the victims.

MENAFN17082025000045017169ID1109937513

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search