Eight Reported Dead, Four Missing in China Flash Floods
(MENAFN) A sudden flash flood tore through a remote camping area in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region late Saturday, killing eight and leaving four others unaccounted for, local authorities confirmed Sunday.
The incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the upper reaches of a river in Urad Rear Banner, part of Bayannur City, according to the banner’s publicity department.
Thirteen campers were initially reported missing after the flood swept the site. By 10 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews had rescued one survivor, while eight fatalities were confirmed. Four people remain missing as search and rescue efforts intensify.
Officials reported that rescue teams are actively conducting search operations.
Officials have not yet disclosed the cause of the flooding or the identities of the victims.
