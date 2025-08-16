MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Desktop Virtualization Market Reach USD 28.3 Billion by 2031 at 9.5% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global desktop virtualization market size was valued at $11.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $28.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 320 Pages) at:Driving FactorsThe increase in need to improve employee efficiency and enhanced data security offered by desktop virtualization drive the growth of the global desktop virtualization market. However, performance and compatibility issues and expensive deployment and sign-up costs of desktop virtualization platforms are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, an increased market for workspace as a service is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the desktop virtualization industry during the forecast period.Market SegmentationThe global desktop virtualization industry is segmented on the basis of offering, type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By offering, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. By type, the market is segmented into virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), desktop-as-a-service (DaaS), and remote desktop services (RDS). By enterprise size, it is categorized into large enterprises and SMBs. By industry vertical, the market is divided into IT & telecom, construction & manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, public sector, retail, education, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the desktop virtualization market analysis are Amazon Web services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Datacom Group Ltd., DXC Technology Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machine Corporation, Ivanti, Kyndryl Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nasstar, NetApp, NTT DATA Corporation, Nutanix, Oracle Corporation, Pure storage, Inc., Softchoice, VMware, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global desktop virtualization industry, owing to the high concentration of specialized VDI vendors in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the ongoing digital transformation of the region.Based on offering, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global desktop virtualization market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in need for IT infrastructure management solutions. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in demand for desktop devices in modern business environment.Based on type, the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global desktop virtualization market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to VDI solutions being cheapto deploy and manage. However, the desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in complexity of modern IT and networks.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global desktop virtualization market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to large scale IT applications of large enterprises. However, the SMBs segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in technological investments by SMEs.Based on enterprise size, the IT & telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global desktop virtualization market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to complex IT requirements of the sector. However, the healthcare segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the higher security requirements of the sector.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global desktop virtualization market. This is due to the dramatically increased digital penetration during the period of the global lockdown and stringent social distancing policies, which fueled the demand for remote operational tools such as desktop virtualization tools.● The demand for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) has grown by over 70% during the period. Many businesses and their employees adopted remote working and work-from-home culture, which in turn, fueled the adoption of desktop virtualization tools during the period.● Moreover, with the outbreak of COVID-19, businesses have been forced to increase their online presence. This improved the reliance on digital solutions more than ever before.● Desktop virtualization tools supported small businesses in maintaining their business operations as normal during the pandemic. Also, the growing demand for cloud services and the lower availability of skilled employees during the period drove the demand for desktop virtualization.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:Customer Experience Management MarketCustomer Relationship Management MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.