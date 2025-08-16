403
Kuwait Defeat Palestine In Arab U18 Volleyball Championship In Jordan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti team outrivaled its Palestinian counterpart 3-0 on Saturday in the opening match of the 17th Arab Under-18 Volleyball Championship currently being held in Jordan.
The Kuwaiti team dominated the match from the start and managed to snatch its three points. It won the match's three sets 25-20, 25-14, and 25-20.
The Kuwaiti team is scheduled to face the Bahraini team Sunday, in the second match of the Pool B preliminary round.
The championship brings together 10 national teams from across the Arab world, with hosts Jordan welcoming Egypt, Iraq, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Libya, Lebanon, Palestine, and the United Arab Emirates.
The teams have been drawn into two Pools A and B. Pool A features Jordan, Egypt, Libya, Lebanon, and the UAE, while Pool B consists of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, and Palestine.
The preliminary round, which will follow a round-robin format within each pool, started today August 16. The top four teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, with the semifinals set for August 23, followed by classification matches on August 24. The tournament will culminate in the gold and bronze medal matches on August 26. (end)
