Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / Ignition Interlock Device Required
CASE#: 25B4005957 RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner STATION: Rutland CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: August 16, 2025 / 1216 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: The area of 2617 Union Street, Brandon, Vermont VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Device Required
ACCUSED/OPERATOR #1: Edward Loso AGE: 43 SEATBELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Goshen, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019 VEHICLE MAKE: RAM VEHICLE MODEL: 1500 DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to right passenger mirror. INJURIES: None. HOSPITAL: N/A
BICYCLIST: Sherman Chan AGE: 65 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lexington, Massachusetts INJURIES: Suspected injuries to left shoulder / left side of his back. HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC).
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/16/2025, at approximately 1216 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle vs bicyclist crash in the area of 2617 Union Street, Brandon, Vermont. Through investigation it was determined Sherman Chan was riding a bicycle with two other cyclists, traveling south on Union Street. Operator #1 (Loso) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on Union Street. Operator #1 (Loso) did not provide enough space for the middle Bicyclist (Chan), and the right-side passenger mirror struck Bicyclist (Chan). It was learned Operator #1 (Loso) did not have an ignition interlock device equipped within the vehicle as required. Operator #1 (Loso) was issued a citation to appear at court at a later date. The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Brandon Area Rescue Squad who transported Bicyclist (Chan) to RRMC.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending. LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: No COURT ACTION: Yes COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division COURT DATE/TIME: 9/29/2025 at 10:00 AM *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
