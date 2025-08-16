Syrskyi Reports To Zelensky On Frontline Situation: Ukrainian Forces Make Gains In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I received a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. The front, the defense of positions, and up-to-date information on the intentions and movements of the Russian army. We are defending our positions along the entire front line, and for the second day in a row, we have achieved successes in some extremely difficult areas in the Donetsk region – in the direction of Dobropillia and Pokrovsk," Zelensky wrote.

He highlighted the contributions of units from the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov," the units of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, the units of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi, as well as the units of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar."

"The destruction of the occupiers who tried to infiltrate deeper into our positions continues. There has also been an important replenishment of Ukraine's 'exchange fund' with Russian soldiers. The Commander-in-Chief also reported on the actions of our units in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. I am grateful to all our warriors for their resilience," Zelensky added.

As of August 15, the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region had been cleared of enemy groups and isolated Russian fighters.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine