Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Launches Seasonal Flights To Yekaterinburg, Russia

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has launched seasonal flights between Abu Dhabi and Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The service will operate twice weekly from 27th October 2025 to 27th March 2026, connecting Zayed International Airport and Yekaterinburg's Koltsovo International Airport.

Yekaterinburg is the fourth-largest city in Russia, the largest city in the Ural Federal District, and one of Russia's main cultural and industrial centres.

Last month, the airline expanded its operations in Pakistan with increased flight frequencies to two key cities - Faisalabad and Multan.

The increase in capacity further strengthens air connectivity between the UAE and Pakistan, reinforcing the airline's commitment to offering affordable, reliable, and convenient travel options to its growing customer base.

As part of its broader growth strategy, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi plans to add two more aircraft to its fleet before the end of the year, enhancing its operational capacity and supporting the launch of new routes as it continues to grow its network across key markets.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Air Arabia's website, calling the contact center, or through preferred travel agencies.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates a modern fleet of 12 Airbus A320 aircraft, recognised globally as the world's best-selling single-aisle aircraft. Designed to deliver a comfortable and value-driven experience, each aircraft is equipped with SkyTime, Air Arabia's complimentary in-flight streaming service, and SkyCafe, which offers a wide selection of snacks and meals at affordable prices.

[With inputs from WAM]