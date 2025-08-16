UAE: Meet India's First Female Race Car Champion Set To Make Middle East Debut

Once Diana Pundole hits the accelerator, there's no slowing her down. The roar of the engine, the thrill of speed, the razor-sharp focus on every lap - racing is her world. Now, she's bringing her skills to the Middle East.

This September, India's first female racer will make her debut at the Ferrari Club Challenge, competing across Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai.

“It's going to be a whole new chapter,” said Pundole, who recently visited Dubai as the chief guest for the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Independence Day celebration on Friday (August 15).“The tracks here are world-class, the speeds are higher. I can't wait to hit the tracks.”

How it all started

Diana's love for racing traces back to her late father, a devoted motorsport fan.“As a kid, I would watch Formula One races with my father. I followed the drivers and slowly got pulled into their world," she said.

Her journey started with go-karting as a hobby in Mumbai and Pune. A career in motorsport seemed unlikely - until she spotted an online ad for a women's racing competition. The only requirement? Knowing how to drive a manual car.

“I thought, why not give it a try? I had no idea it would change my life.” From nearly 200 women across India, Diana made it to the top six, winning a fully sponsored year of professional racing.“The moment I sat in that race car, something clicked. I knew this was where I belonged.”

Racing without limits

Diana's journey wasn't smooth sailing. She entered a male-dominated sport, competing against drivers who had years of training and family support. Diana, on the other hand, had no guidebook - just determination by her side.

“In my debut season, a coach told me I would never win. That moment lit a fire in me. I promised myself I wouldn't stop until I beat the boys,” she said.

Years of long hours, relentless practice, and unwavering focus paid off. In 2023, she made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a mixed-gender race.“That was a moment I'll never forget,” she said.“It wasn't just about proving many of them wrong. It was about proving to myself that I could do it.”

Diana never entered women-only championships.“Racing doesn't need separate categories for men and women. It's about skill, focus, and pushing yourself. I wanted to race against the best, no matter who they were.”

That mindset led her to make history again in 2024, becoming the first woman to win India's national saloon car championship.

Road to the UAE

Diana has already driven in the UAE during practice sessions, pushing a Ferrari to 270 kmph at Yas Marina Circuit. Now, she's ready to compete. The Ferrari Club Challenge begins in Abu Dhabi, moves across the Gulf, and ends at Dubai Autodrome.

“Every track has its own character. Yas Marina is technical and precise, while Dubai demands absolute focus. I am excited to test myself against the best here,” she said.

While Diana is based in India, she usually visits Dubai twice a month as she balances racing with family time.“Dubai is just incredible,” she said.“It's grown so fast, become so dynamic, and has turned into a global hub of opportunity. The energy here is inspiring.”

What racing means for her

Diana also lauds the Indian community in the UAE.“Wherever I go, I see hardworking South Asians - Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis - all contributing to the city's success. It's like motorsport. It's about dedication, focus, and never giving up.”

For her, racing is about more than crossing finish lines - it's about inspiring others to chase their dreams.“Whether your passion is racing, cooking, or painting, follow your inner calling," she said.“Push past people's expectations and do what feels right for you. Success will come naturally."

From her first day in a race car to making history on the podium, Diana has shown that the toughest races are often fought within. And as she gets ready to compete on some of the most challenging tracks in the Middle East, she said that when she presses that accelerator in Dubai, she'll be going full throttle, chasing the next big win.