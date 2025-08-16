Lionel Messi To Go On Multi-City India Tour Stops Revealed
Lionel Messi's long-rumoured trip to India is official. The Argentine superstar will arrive in Kolkata on December 12 to begin a four-city tour that has been titled the 'GOAT Tour of India 2025', event promoter Satadru Dutta confirmed to PTI.
Messi's India journey will take him through Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, before it concludes with an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15.
The visit marks his first appearance in the country since 2011, when he led Argentina against Venezuela in a Fifa friendly at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.
Dutta first met Messi's father to present the idea, before holding a 45-minute discussion with the footballer at his home on February 28, the Indian news agency reported.
While organisers have hinted that Messi could be joined by Inter Miami teammates such as Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, no names have been confirmed yet.
The GOAT Cup will be a friendly match where Messi is expected to share the field with Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, John Abraham and Bhaichung Bhutia.
Ticket prices are likely to start from Rs3,500. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also reportedly felicitate Messi during his Kolkata leg.
