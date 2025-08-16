Saudi Arabia Permits Non-Resident Foreigners To Buy Property Using Digital ID

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia's Cabinet has approved a decision allowing non-Saudi, non-resident foreigners to legally own property in the Kingdom through a digital identity system, paving the way for the implementation of a new real estate ownership law in January 2026.

The Cabinet confirmed that the General Real Estate Authority (REGA) will work closely with the Ministry of Interior, the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), and the National Information Center to develop operational frameworks enabling the activation of digital IDs for property transactions.

These mechanisms are set to take effect before the official enforcement of the Non-Saudi Real Estate Ownership Law early next year.

In its statement, the Cabinet stressed that the introduction of the digital ID system will simplify and regulate property procedures while enhancing transparency.

The Cabinet also approved a governance framework proposed by the Strategic Committee of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, which includes establishing a specialized committee within REGA's board to oversee foreign property ownership and usufruct rights.

The new law, passed in July and published in the official gazette, will be enforced beginning January 2026.

Draft executive regulations require foreign buyers to obtain and activate a digital ID through the Absher platform, open a Saudi bank account, and secure a local mobile number before acquiring or utilizing property in the Kingdom.

These steps reflect the Saudi Arabian government's vision to modernize regulatory processes, attract international investment, and strengthen its real estate sector as part of ongoing economic transformation plans.