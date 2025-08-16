Russian President Says Halting Hostilities In Ukraine Preferred Right Away

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated Russia's preference for a swift cessation of hostilities in Ukraine as soon as possible.

During a meeting with the leadership of the presidential administration, government, and State Duma in Russia, following the US-Russian talks, Putin said the visit to Alaska came on time and was extremely useful.

The chance was given, and this had already happened, to talk about the root causes of this crisis.

Eliminating these root causes should constitute the foundation of the settlement, highlighted Putin.

Russia respects the position of the US Administration, which sees the importance of ending the hostilities right away, as he likewise desires to do so and move forward to solve all issues through peaceful means, he continued.

Putin underlined that there was a chance in Alaska to calmly show the specifics of Russia's posture, emphasizing that ways to settle the Ukrainian crisis on fairgrounds were discussed.

On Friday, Putin and US President Donald Trump held talks in a meeting that lasted two hours and 45 minutes.

They described it as a very productive summit, which formed a springboard for consensuses on a raft of issues, foremost of which is the Ukrainian war.