U.S. Postal Service Reveals New Forever Stamp Design Honoring Former President Jimmy Carter

"The stamp program celebrates the best in American culture, places and people, and it is difficult to consider a more fitting honoree than former President Jimmy Carter. In his support and leadership of his beloved community, state, and nation, he lent his quiet, thoughtful and deliberate energy around causes he believed in, and most certainly in his conduct and accomplishments as a former President, Jimmy Carter truly personified the best in America. I am honored to participate in the reveal of this stamp art which fully evokes his humanity," said Peter Pastre the Postal Service's government relations and public policy vice president.

Kim Carter Fuller, executive director of the Friends of Jimmy Carter said, "The Carter family and the Friends of Jimmy Carter are honored to be able to take part in revealing the design for President Carter's Forever stamp. Together we've had the distinct privilege of a front row seat to his life and legacy, and today's reveal gives the world an opportunity to share his legacy with others on a daily basis".

From his origins in small-town Georgia, Carter came to the White House as an outsider who represented a new generation of progressive Southern politicians.

Carter was inaugurated as the 39th president on Jan. 20, 1977. During his term Carter would make humility and reconciliation recurring themes in his presidency.

Carter made a mark with his appointments of many women and minorities to government positions. He created a presidential commission on mental health, established new cabinet departments, and greatly increased the size of the National Park System and federally designated wilderness areas. Mindful of the nation's fiscal position, he was deeply concerned with trying to balance the federal budget and control inflation. In his efforts to improve the economy, he ushered through deregulation in several industries, including energy and air travel.

On the world stage, Carter was praised for personally negotiating the Camp David Accords, providing a framework for peace in the Middle East. He signed SALT II, a treaty with the Soviet Union to limit strategic nuclear arms, and he initiated a major change in foreign policy when he announced that the United States would officially recognize and establish formal diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China.

After leaving the presidency, Carter became a prominent activist for peace, human rights and social and economic progress around the world. In 1982, he partnered with Emory University to establish the Carter Center, which advances democracy, monitors elections, mediates disputes and works to prevent tropical diseases in the world's poorest nations. In recognition of his efforts, he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 - cementing his reputation as one of the most active and impactful former presidents.

The stamp art is a 1982 oil-on-linen painting created as a life study by artist Herbert E. Abrams (1921-2003) in preparation for painting his official White House portrait. Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp.

As a Forever stamp, the Jimmy Carter stamp will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. News of the Jimmy Carter stamp is being shared with the hashtag #JimmyCarterStamp .

