Ooredoo Qatar Wins 2025 Silver Stevie Award For Technology Excellence
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo has announced that its chief executive officer, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad al-Thani, has been awarded the 2025 Silver Stevie Award for Technology Excellence - a global recognition of both his visionary leadership and Ooredoo Qatar's transformative impact on the telecommunications sector.
Under Sheikh Ali's leadership, Ooredoo has launched several landmark initiatives that exemplify technological innovation and national impact. The company recently introduced Qatar's first sovereign AI cloud in partnership with NVIDIA, providing secure, end-to-end AI infrastructure that empowers critical sectors such as healthcare, finance, and energy, while reinforcing the nation's digital sovereignty.
Ooredoo also achieved a global ranking for mobile internet speed, a milestone that reflects world-class 5G deployment and network modernisation. In its ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience, Ooredoo developed“Obot”, a GPT-4-powered AI assistant that delivers human-like interactions and accelerates customer query resolution, significantly improving digital service efficiency and satisfaction.
Beyond technology, the leadership of Ooredoo Qatar's CEO extends to societal engagement through initiatives, such as the record-breaking '2025 Doha Marathon by Ooredoo', which fostered nationwide participation and highlighted the company's dedication to community well-being and inclusive innovation.
Sheikh said,“It is an honour to be recognised with the 2025 Silver Stevie Award for Technology Excellence. This achievement reflects the relentless efforts of our entire Ooredoo Qatar team and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation. We dedicate this recognition to our customers, whose trust inspires us to continue shaping Qatar's digital future. A huge thank you also goes to our HR Team for fostering an empowering and innovative workplace, which makes achievements like these possible and for ensuring our people remain at the heart of Ooredoo's success.“
The Silver Stevie Award reaffirms Ooredoo Qatar's role as a digital enabler and technology pioneer, setting new benchmarks in connectivity, customer-focused solutions, and innovation, contributing to national progress and securing global recognition.
