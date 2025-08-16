403
Qatar Charity, OCHA Project Supports Over 10,000 Yemenis
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a move aimed at alleviating the difficult humanitarian conditions facing Yemen due to the ongoing crisis, a sustainable project, jointly supported by Qatar Charity and OCHA, has succeeded in combating thirst and epidemics, providing clean water and improving health conditions for more than 10,000 people in "isolates" in the governorates of Al Hudaydah and Raymah, bringing about a tangible transformation in the lives of the most vulnerable communities.
In areas that were suffering from a near-total lack of water and sanitation services, and the spread of waterborne diseases such as cholera, this project has restored hope to the residents of remote "isolates" suffering from a lack of basic services.
In the Al-Hashabra sub-district in Al-Zaidiyah district of Al-Hodeidah governorate, where families were travelling long distances to obtain unsafe water, an integrated water project was rehabilitated.
This project included a solar pumping system, a 100-cubic-meter tower tank, and a 1.2-kilometer-long water distribution network, benefiting 6,496 people.
In the Jabal Al-Qatou sub-district in Al-Jubain district of Raymah governorate, where the scarcity of clean water was a daily threat, a 30-cubic-meter collection and distribution tank and a 3.5-kilometre-long distribution network were constructed, benefiting 1,878 people.
In the Bakal sub-district in Mazhar district, the water project was implemented, including a 30-cubic-metre stone tank and a 2.8-kilometre-long water network, benefiting 1,930 people.
To ensure the sustainability of these achievements, 18 members of the water management and maintenance committees were trained and provided with maintenance kits to monitor the operation of this vital resource in their communities.
The project included a significant health component that enhanced environmental sanitation. Fifty family toilets were built in the Al-Hashabra sub-district, targeting the most vulnerable families, including families suffering from cholera and malnutrition, people with disabilities, displaced persons, and female-headed households, providing protection for 311 people. Three hundred hygiene kits and three hundred clay water filters were distributed to 300 families in the Al-Hashabra, Jabal Al-Qatou, and Bakal sub-districts, providing a safe means of purifying drinking water for 2,126 people.
