Ministry Of Endowments Concludes Abjad” Summer Program With Participation Of 326 Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Dawah and Religious Guidance, concluded "Abjad” program, one of its key summer Qur'anic and educational initiatives designed for boys aged 5 to 9. The course aimed to teach children the basics of correct Arabic reading and Qur'an recitation, help them memorize short surahs, and instill Islamic values and etiquette.

In a statement, the ministry said the month-long course was held at three mosques - Ibrahim Hassan Al-Asmakh Mosque in Al-Thumama, Hamad bin Nasser Mosque in Hazm Al-Markhiya, and Saud bin Abdullah Al-Naqdan Mosque in Muaither Al-Janoubi - with 326 students participating regularly four days a week (Sunday to Wednesday) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The program focused on teaching children from Hijaiyyah Lessons book, the curriculum accredited at Qur'an learning centers, as the foundation for mastering reading. Students learned letter names individually and in combinations, vowel marks, tanween, elongation and soft letters, and other skills for correct pronunciation.

Participants were divided into levels: beginners (lessons 1-2), intermediate (lessons 1-6), and advanced (lessons 1-10). They also memorized short surahs from An-Nas to Az-Zalzalah, in addition to essential surahs including Al-Fatihah, ten surahs from Al-Fil to An-Nas, Ayat Al-Kursi, and the final two verses of Al-Baqarah.

Practical training included wudhu and prayer, daily supplications, and Islamic manners such as respect for parents, teachers, mosques, the Qur'an, as well as etiquettes of eating, entering and leaving places.

The daily program combined educational lessons with cultural and recreational activities, including movement games, educational competitions with prizes, and organized field trips in coordination with official bodies, featuring skill-building and purposeful entertainment.

The concluding ceremony was held in a joyful atmosphere, with students honored and awarded certificates of participation in the presence of their parents, who expressed appreciation for the ministry's meaningful summer programs.

The Department of Dawah and Religious Guidance stressed that "Abjad” course, overseen by the Qur'an and its Sciences Section, reflects the ministry's commitment to making the most of children's and youth's summer vacations through initiatives that blend Qur'anic education, value-building, skill development, and purposeful recreation - contributing to raising a generation grounded in faith, conscious of its identity, and capable of combining beneficial knowledge with upright conduct.