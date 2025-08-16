K'taka: Five Bodies Recovered In Bengaluru Fire Accident Parameshwara Visits Site (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 16 (IANS) The Fire and Emergency Services and police authorities retrieved all five bodies, including those of two children and their mother, from the Krishna Complex that was gutted in the fire tragedy at Nagarthpet near the busy K.R. Market in Bengaluru's central business district, after a 12-hour operation on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh and 38-year-old Madan Singh, Madan's wife, 33-year-old Sangeetha, and their children, 8-year-old Mitesh and 5-year-old Vihaan. Madan's family lived in the house located on the fourth floor of the commercial building.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara visited the spot in Nagarathpet where the fire broke out and gathered details from the officials. Later, speaking to reporters, he said: The preliminary observation suggests the fire accident was caused by an electrical short circuit.

“Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officers have visited the site and collected samples. Once the report is received, the exact cause will be known. I will discuss with the Chief Minister about providing compensation to the families of the victims,” Parameshwara stated.

"The fire broke out around 3.15 am on Saturday at Krishna Complex. A 38-year-old man named Madan lost his life. The blaze started on the ground floor and later spread to the other floors. Residents living upstairs succumbed to the fire. The actual cause will be known after the investigation," he said.

"Plastic items, rubber mats, and other materials had been stored in the building. Once the fire spread, people could not go upstairs. Madan, who died on the ground floor, had locked his house on the upper floor and come down. Because of this, he could not escape. In total, five people have died in the incident," Parameshwara stated.

“This is a tragic incident. Such things should not happen. In small plots, four- to five-storey buildings are being constructed. Thousands of such buildings exist in this area. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) must pay attention to this. Trade licenses are issued by the BBMP. We come to know about such accidents only after tragedies occur. Most of these places are being used as godowns, and people are also living there,” Parameshwara said.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh visited and inspected the site of the tragedy in the morning. Speaking to the media, he said the authorities received information about the mishap in the wee hours of Saturday. The police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and began operations immediately. The fire broke out in a godown on the ground floor and then spread to the entire building.

"Most people in the building managed to escape after the fire broke out, but one family was trapped. Two bodies have been retrieved from the site. The top floor is engulfed in fire and thick smoke, and authorities struggled to enter. Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and police rescue teams have carried out the operation," he stated.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the building is owned by Sandeep and Balakrishna. The structure houses godowns on the ground floor and the first two floors.

Local BJP MLA Uday Garudachar and Joint Police Commissioner (East) Vamshikrishna also visited the spot.

The deceased Madan Singh hailed from Rajasthan.

About 18 fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze. However, due to narrow lanes, Fire and Emergency Services personnel and vehicles faced difficulties in reaching the spot. Three ambulances were also rushed to the area.

A boy was killed and nine others injured in an explosion within the limits of the Audugodi police station in Bengaluru on Friday (August 15), causing panic among residents and authorities amid the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

On October 7, 2023, at least 13 persons were burnt alive and four others were injured in a major fire at a cracker shop-cum-godown in Attibele, Anekal Taluk, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.