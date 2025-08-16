Partnership Opportunities Discussed For Green And Digital Silk Road Accelerator Under Startup School 3

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

As part of the "Startup School 3" initiative, launched by the Enterprise Azerbaijan portal and operated by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), discussions have been held on potential partnerships within the international acceleration program Green and Digital Silk Road.

Azernews reports, the meeting took place with representatives of Licorne Gulf Holding, a Qatar-based investment company involved in diverse sectors. The company's representatives, Irina Duisimbekova and Alexandre Katrangi, met with Enterprise Azerbaijan team members Isa Gasimov and Aydan Huseynzada.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side delivered a comprehensive presentation on the goals and phases of the program, participant selection criteria, the added value it aims to bring to the innovation ecosystem, and its potential to facilitate access to international markets.

Key discussion topics included improving startups' access to global investment sources, promoting the use of green technologies and digital solutions, strengthening innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems, and exploring mechanisms for joint project implementation and strategic partnerships.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to explore future cooperation opportunities and work towards joint initiatives in the outlined areas.

The Startup School 3 initiative is aimed at supporting innovative ideas, facilitating the integration of startups into international markets, and contributing to sustainable economic growth through innovation-driven projects.