Partnership Opportunities Discussed For Green And Digital Silk Road Accelerator Under Startup School 3
As part of the "Startup School 3" initiative, launched by the Enterprise Azerbaijan portal and operated by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), discussions have been held on potential partnerships within the international acceleration program Green and Digital Silk Road.
Azernews reports, the meeting took place with representatives of Licorne Gulf Holding, a Qatar-based investment company involved in diverse sectors. The company's representatives, Irina Duisimbekova and Alexandre Katrangi, met with Enterprise Azerbaijan team members Isa Gasimov and Aydan Huseynzada.
During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side delivered a comprehensive presentation on the goals and phases of the program, participant selection criteria, the added value it aims to bring to the innovation ecosystem, and its potential to facilitate access to international markets.
Key discussion topics included improving startups' access to global investment sources, promoting the use of green technologies and digital solutions, strengthening innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems, and exploring mechanisms for joint project implementation and strategic partnerships.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to explore future cooperation opportunities and work towards joint initiatives in the outlined areas.
The Startup School 3 initiative is aimed at supporting innovative ideas, facilitating the integration of startups into international markets, and contributing to sustainable economic growth through innovation-driven projects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment