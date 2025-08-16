403
UK PM: Trump's Efforts Closer Than Ever To End Russia-Ukraine War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday US President Donald Trump's efforts "have brought us closer than ever before" to ending the Russia-Ukraine war.
In a press statement following the Alaska summit, Starmer said progress has been made, so the next step must include more talks with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The path for peace in Ukraine could not be decided without Zelenskyy, Starmer stated.
He referred that he held talks earlier today over the telephone with Zelensky and Trump as well as other EU partners, and all of them expressed readiness to support the next period.
"This morning, I spoke to President Zelenskyy, President Trump and other European partners, and we all stand ready to support this next phase," Starmer elaborated.
He welcomed the openness of the United States to the European side to offer robust security guarantees to Ukraine as part of any deal, considering that step as a key progress that would be a decisive to deter Russia.
"I welcome the openness of the United States, alongside Europe, to provide robust security guarantees to Ukraine as part of any deal. This is important progress and will be crucial in deterring Putin from coming back for more."
Starmer, at the same time, renewed the UK and its partners' continued sanctions on Russia until it halts its "assault" on Ukraine.
"In the meantime, until he stops his barbaric assault, we will keep tightening the screws on his war machine with even more sanctions, which have already had a punishing impact on the Russian economy and its people," he noted.
He affirmed "our unwavering support for Ukraine will continue as long as it takes".
Trump received on Friday his Russian peer Vladimir Putin in Alaska where they held a summit but did not lead to a peace deal to end the ongoing war erupted since 2022. (end)
