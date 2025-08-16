IIT Kharagpur Launches Healthcare And Technology School To Train Youth As Health Professionals

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 16 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has established a dedicated training centre - School for Skills: Healthcare & Technology - within its campus to train rural and semi-urban youth as allied health professionals, said a statement issued by the institute on Saturday.

The school will initially accommodate 150 students per year, offering short-term certificate courses aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), including General Duty Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician – Basic, and Phlebotomist.

Affiliated with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the programmes will offer certifications issued by the Healthcare Sector Skill Council.

The inaugural batch will commence classes in November this year, with plans to expand multiple courses in the coming years. The initiative is expected to generate employment in the health sector, empower women, uplift economically weaker sections and strengthen community resilience.

IIT-KGP Director, Prof. Suman Chakraborty said, "The School for Skills: Healthcare and Technology at IIT Kharagpur is more than a training hub. It is a catalyst for change. By combining skill development with cutting-edge technology, we aim to build a healthcare workforce that can serve the last mile, transform rural healthcare delivery and contribute to the nation's vision of inclusive growth."

It was also mentioned that trained professionals will support patient care at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Super-Speciality Hospital at IIT Kharagpur, as well as other healthcare institutions.

In addition, a section of the trained youth will participate in field trials and validation of healthcare technologies developed at IIT Kharagpur, enabling systematic health data generation in rural areas of West Bengal and beyond.