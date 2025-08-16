Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Air Force Conducts Training Flights

Azerbaijani Air Force Conducts Training Flights


2025-08-16 07:05:05
(MENAFN- AzerNews) In line with this year's training plan, the Azerbaijani Air Force has conducted training flights involving both aircraft and helicopter units.

Azernews reports, the Ministry of Defense reported that the exercises began with theoretical assessments of the pilots' knowledge regarding flight conditions and safety procedures. Following that, flight crews received detailed briefings.

During the training missions, flight crews carried out takeoff and landing operations along designated routes from home airfields. The exercises also included tasks such as detecting aerial and ground targets in coordination with command and control centers.

The main objective of the training flights was to further improve the combat readiness of aviation units and enhance the practical skills of military pilots.

MENAFN16082025000195011045ID1109936225

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search