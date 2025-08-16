MADD Canada Honours Victims At Manitoba Memorial Monument Ceremony
“Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands more are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999.“This monument stands not only as a place of remembrance, but also as a powerful call to action-to keep working toward a world without impaired driving.”
Families, friends, community members and special guests will be attending the ceremony today, including The Honourable Matt Wiebe, Minister of Justice and Attorney General; MADD Canada National President, Tanya Hansen Pratt; MADD Winnipeg Chapter President, Trevor Ens and RCMP Sgt. Richard Janzen.
During the ceremony, the victims' names will be read, and candles will be lit to honour their lives. Guests will then visit the Monument and place flowers in a quiet moment of remembrance.
Since 2009, MADD Canada has established Memorial Monuments for victims of impaired driving in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario. Ceremonies are held each year to unveil new names added to the Monuments and to pay tribute to all victims. The Prince Edward Island Monument will be unveiled soon, and we are working towards establishing a similar monument in British Columbia.
About MADD Canada
MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit .
For more information, contact:
Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or ...
Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...
