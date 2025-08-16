UN Security Council opposes RSF announcement of parallel government in Sudan

The UN Security Council has rejected the Rapid Support Forces’ (RSF) announcement of a parallel government in areas under their control. Since April 2023, fighting between the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has stalled the country’s transition to civilian rule. The UN reaffirmed its commitment to Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging both sides to resume talks, reach a ceasefire, and work toward a political resolution. The move follows the Sudan Founding Alliance’s July declaration naming RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo as head of a rival presidential council, condemned by the African Union, Arab League, and Saudi Arabia.

MENAFN16082025000045017281ID1109936194