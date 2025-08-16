403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish new social media app aims to attract local, global users
(MENAFN)
Next Sosyal, a new social media platform developed by the Turkish Technology Team (T3), aims to attract users both in Türkiye and internationally, the T3 Foundation Board chair told Anadolu.
Elvan Kuzucu Hidir explained that the platform provides a space for users of all ages to “express their thoughts and feelings” without exposure to influence, manipulation, misinformation, or offensive content. “Our goal is to grow Next Sosyal into a next-generation social media platform with millions of users,” she said.
Hidir highlighted the role of young tech entrepreneurs in advancing Türkiye’s defense industry and digital landscape. “Projects from these young innovators to further develop Next Sosyal will be implemented,” she added.
Efforts are also underway to create a Turkish large language model (LLM) developed natively, rather than translated from English. “Tubitak is researching a foundational LLM, and T3 is developing a Turkish LLM for our T3 AI chatbot, accessible on Next Sosyal,” Hidir said.
She also noted the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in Türkiye. Seven of the 57 competitions at TEKNOFEST, the country’s leading technology, aviation, and space event, focused directly on AI, training participants—including high school students—in AI and LLM development.
Next Sosyal, a new social media platform developed by the Turkish Technology Team (T3), aims to attract users both in Türkiye and internationally, the T3 Foundation Board chair told Anadolu.
Elvan Kuzucu Hidir explained that the platform provides a space for users of all ages to “express their thoughts and feelings” without exposure to influence, manipulation, misinformation, or offensive content. “Our goal is to grow Next Sosyal into a next-generation social media platform with millions of users,” she said.
Hidir highlighted the role of young tech entrepreneurs in advancing Türkiye’s defense industry and digital landscape. “Projects from these young innovators to further develop Next Sosyal will be implemented,” she added.
Efforts are also underway to create a Turkish large language model (LLM) developed natively, rather than translated from English. “Tubitak is researching a foundational LLM, and T3 is developing a Turkish LLM for our T3 AI chatbot, accessible on Next Sosyal,” Hidir said.
She also noted the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in Türkiye. Seven of the 57 competitions at TEKNOFEST, the country’s leading technology, aviation, and space event, focused directly on AI, training participants—including high school students—in AI and LLM development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment