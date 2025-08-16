Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish new social media app aims to attract local, global users

2025-08-16 06:47:36
Next Sosyal, a new social media platform developed by the Turkish Technology Team (T3), aims to attract users both in Türkiye and internationally, the T3 Foundation Board chair told Anadolu.

Elvan Kuzucu Hidir explained that the platform provides a space for users of all ages to “express their thoughts and feelings” without exposure to influence, manipulation, misinformation, or offensive content. “Our goal is to grow Next Sosyal into a next-generation social media platform with millions of users,” she said.

Hidir highlighted the role of young tech entrepreneurs in advancing Türkiye’s defense industry and digital landscape. “Projects from these young innovators to further develop Next Sosyal will be implemented,” she added.

Efforts are also underway to create a Turkish large language model (LLM) developed natively, rather than translated from English. “Tubitak is researching a foundational LLM, and T3 is developing a Turkish LLM for our T3 AI chatbot, accessible on Next Sosyal,” Hidir said.

She also noted the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in Türkiye. Seven of the 57 competitions at TEKNOFEST, the country’s leading technology, aviation, and space event, focused directly on AI, training participants—including high school students—in AI and LLM development.

