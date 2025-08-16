Russia is prepared to present a well-defined position at the upcoming summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which will primarily focus on the Ukraine conflict, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.In an interview with a news agency, Lavrov, already in Anchorage, Alaska, where the talks will take place, declined to predict outcomes. “We do not predict anything in advance. We know our stance is clear and well-defined. We will present it,” he stated.Lavrov highlighted previous US-Russia engagements, noting that US envoy Steve Witkoff visited Russia five times since Trump’s inauguration, with the latest three-hour discussion focusing on Ukraine.Moscow maintains that a sustainable settlement requires Ukraine to abandon NATO ambitions, undergo demilitarization and “denazification,” and recognize the current status of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye as part of Russia following public referendums in 2014 and 2022. While Trump suggested the talks could involve a land-swap agreement, Russia rejected giving up territories incorporated through referendums but continues to control parts of Kharkov, Sumy, and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

