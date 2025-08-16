403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov states Russia is ready to present well-defined position at Alaska meeting
(MENAFN)
Russia is prepared to present a well-defined position at the upcoming summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which will primarily focus on the Ukraine conflict, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
In an interview with a news agency, Lavrov, already in Anchorage, Alaska, where the talks will take place, declined to predict outcomes. “We do not predict anything in advance. We know our stance is clear and well-defined. We will present it,” he stated.
Lavrov highlighted previous US-Russia engagements, noting that US envoy Steve Witkoff visited Russia five times since Trump’s inauguration, with the latest three-hour discussion focusing on Ukraine.
Moscow maintains that a sustainable settlement requires Ukraine to abandon NATO ambitions, undergo demilitarization and “denazification,” and recognize the current status of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye as part of Russia following public referendums in 2014 and 2022. While Trump suggested the talks could involve a land-swap agreement, Russia rejected giving up territories incorporated through referendums but continues to control parts of Kharkov, Sumy, and Dnepropetrovsk regions.
Russia is prepared to present a well-defined position at the upcoming summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which will primarily focus on the Ukraine conflict, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
In an interview with a news agency, Lavrov, already in Anchorage, Alaska, where the talks will take place, declined to predict outcomes. “We do not predict anything in advance. We know our stance is clear and well-defined. We will present it,” he stated.
Lavrov highlighted previous US-Russia engagements, noting that US envoy Steve Witkoff visited Russia five times since Trump’s inauguration, with the latest three-hour discussion focusing on Ukraine.
Moscow maintains that a sustainable settlement requires Ukraine to abandon NATO ambitions, undergo demilitarization and “denazification,” and recognize the current status of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye as part of Russia following public referendums in 2014 and 2022. While Trump suggested the talks could involve a land-swap agreement, Russia rejected giving up territories incorporated through referendums but continues to control parts of Kharkov, Sumy, and Dnepropetrovsk regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment