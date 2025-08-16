Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin confirms Initial round of Alaska discussions warp up


2025-08-16 05:21:00
The initial round of discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska concluded on Saturday, the Kremlin confirmed.

The session, held in Anchorage, lasted over three hours and included two senior representatives from each side. Representing Russia were Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff joined on behalf of the United States.

This marks the first direct communication between the Russian and American presidents in more than four years. Putin last met a sitting US president—Joe Biden—in Geneva in 2021. His trip to the US also represents his first visit in a decade, following a 2015 trip to New York for the UN General Assembly.

