Kazakhstan And China To Take To Skies With New Flights, Including Route To Ghulja

Within the framework of the Central Asia–China (C5+1) Civil Aviation Cooperation Working Group Conference, Kazakhstan and China's aviation authorities engaged in bilateral negotiations, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

As a result of the negotiations, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed, formalizing agreements on expanding the route network and developing bilateral air services. The parties agreed to add a new destination for Kazakh carriers-the city of Ghulja

“During the negotiations, issues related to the operation of passenger and cargo flights between the countries, increasing the number of designated destinations, and other matters related to regular flights were discussed. The possibility of operating flights to the city of Kashgar was also addressed,” the statement said.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and implement joint initiatives aimed at developing the aviation industry, expanding transport accessibility, and strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and China.

Starting in 2025, the total number of permitted flights between the two countries has been increased to 124 per week. Additionally, designated airlines from both countries are allowed to operate flights using the fifth freedom of the air.

This fiscal year, SCAT Airlines has initiated the deployment of three novel air corridors to the People's Republic of China. On May 29, a novel aviation corridor connecting Shymkent to Shanghai was inaugurated, featuring a biweekly operational cadence of two flights. Moreover, on the dates of July 2 and 4, operational routes were inaugurated from Shymkent to the destinations of Xi'an and Urumqi, respectively. The operational frequency of these flights is set at biweekly intervals.



Furthermore, effective July 4 of the current fiscal year, a novel entrant in the aviation sector-China Eastern Airlines-has commenced operations within the air transportation landscape of Kazakhstan. The carrier facilitates air travel on the Almaty-Guangzhou corridor three times a week. China Eastern Airlines stands as a major player in the global aviation sector, boasting an extensive fleet exceeding 800 airframes.



Moreover, on August 13, a C909 airframe produced by the Chinese aerospace entity COMAC executed its inaugural landing in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The aeronautical vehicle executed a mission along the Urumqi–Karaganda–Urumqi trajectory.