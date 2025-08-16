Kazakhstan And China To Take To Skies With New Flights, Including Route To Ghulja
As a result of the negotiations, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed, formalizing agreements on expanding the route network and developing bilateral air services. The parties agreed to add a new destination for Kazakh carriers-the city of Ghulja
“During the negotiations, issues related to the operation of passenger and cargo flights between the countries, increasing the number of designated destinations, and other matters related to regular flights were discussed. The possibility of operating flights to the city of Kashgar was also addressed,” the statement said.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and implement joint initiatives aimed at developing the aviation industry, expanding transport accessibility, and strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and China.
Starting in 2025, the total number of permitted flights between the two countries has been increased to 124 per week. Additionally, designated airlines from both countries are allowed to operate flights using the fifth freedom of the air.
This fiscal year, SCAT Airlines has initiated the deployment of
three novel air corridors to the People's Republic of China. On May
29, a novel aviation corridor connecting Shymkent to Shanghai was
inaugurated, featuring a biweekly operational cadence of two
flights. Moreover, on the dates of July 2 and 4, operational routes
were inaugurated from Shymkent to the destinations of Xi'an and
Urumqi, respectively. The operational frequency of these flights is
set at biweekly intervals.
Furthermore, effective July 4 of the current fiscal year, a novel entrant in the aviation sector-China Eastern Airlines-has commenced operations within the air transportation landscape of Kazakhstan. The carrier facilitates air travel on the Almaty-Guangzhou corridor three times a week. China Eastern Airlines stands as a major player in the global aviation sector, boasting an extensive fleet exceeding 800 airframes.
Moreover, on August 13, a C909 airframe produced by the Chinese aerospace entity COMAC executed its inaugural landing in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The aeronautical vehicle executed a mission along the Urumqi–Karaganda–Urumqi trajectory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment