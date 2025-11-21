2Nd Test: South Africa Will Look To Be Ruthless And Take On Opportunities, Says Bavuma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 21 (IANS) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said his side will play in a ruthless way in the second Test against India, starting at the Barsapara Stadium on Saturday, and look to seize every opportunity in their quest to get a 2-0 series win.

South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in a low‐scoring contest at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, to take a 1‐0 lead in the two‐match series and extend their impressive run since winning the World Test Championship in June. The result also marked the Proteas' first Test victory in India in 15 years.

Having recently drawn 1‐1 in Pakistan, Bavuma & Co. now have the chance to script history by securing a first Test series triumph on Indian soil since Hansie Cronje's team achieved the feat in 2000.

“Ultimately, every game you've got to play to win. I think our mindset is not on protecting the lead that we have. We want to play from the front, and we will continue to do so. In terms of the game, we'll play what's in front of us.”

“We understand that, yes, light does become an issue, but we don't want to go in there with that defensive type of mindset. Whatever opportunities are there within the game, we'll look to be ruthless and take them. But if there's an opportunity for it to be 2-0, then so be it,” Bavuma told reporters on Friday.

He also expressed full confidence in the experienced Lungi Ngidi to step up for the Proteas following the absence of Kagiso Rabada due to a rib bone stress injury.“I think he wasn't under any delusions about him not being included within this (original) Indian team squad. Communication is a big thing within the team.”

“I think with that being said, the guy has a lot of experience, and in a game like this where you want to be able to call upon your experience. I think it would be a little bit unfair on maybe bringing in a younger seamer to come and potentially do a role in this game.”

“When Lungi was bowling yesterday, he was bowling as well as he's ever bowled. The last Test he played, you know, he did quite well. So, you know, there's confidence there. We'd like to feed off that confidence and the opportunities there for him to do well,” he added.

Bavuma further said the pitch in Guwahati appeared to be a typical sub‐continental wicket offering assistance to batters in the first few days before gradually turning in favour of the spinners as the match progresses.

"This wicket looks a lot fresher and will be more consistent in terms of variability compared to Kolkata. We will have another look in the morning and decide on Kagiso's replacement. I think it'll be a more traditional subcontinent wicket. Good for batting your first two days, and then day three, the spinners should come into play.”

“So think of all the fundamentals that come with playing in the subcontinent. First innings becomes crucial from a batting point of view to really set the game up. And your spinners, in our case, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, supported by Aiden, (Markram) have them come into the game within the second or later half of the game,” he concluded.