Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Awards Higher Military Ranks To State Border Service Staff - Decree

2025-08-16 05:09:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16.​ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on conferring higher military ranks on military personnel of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the following military personnel of the State Border Service were conferred with higher military ranks:

higher military rank of "lieutenant general"

major general Babek Gurbanov

higher military rank of "major general"

colonel Jeyhun Nabiyev

colonel Azer Shirinov.

