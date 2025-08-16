Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Attack Kharkiv Region With Drones And Glide Bomb, Damage Reported

Russian Forces Attack Kharkiv Region With Drones And Glide Bomb, Damage Reported


2025-08-16 05:07:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote this in a post on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Over the past day, two settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes,” Syniehubov stated.

According to him, in the Kharkiv district, a private house in the village of Prudianka was damaged. In the Izium district, an apartment building in the village of Borova was hit. No casualties were reported.

Read also: Three killed, 12 injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region

The head of the regional military administration specified that the enemy used various types of weapons to strike the Kharkiv region: one guided aerial bomb; one Geran-2 type UAV; two Molniya-type UAVs; and another UAV, the type of which is still being identified.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, on August 14, five settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack, resulting in the deaths of four people.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN16082025000193011044ID1109936022

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search