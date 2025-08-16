Russian Forces Attack Kharkiv Region With Drones And Glide Bomb, Damage Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote this in a post on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Over the past day, two settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes,” Syniehubov stated.

According to him, in the Kharkiv district, a private house in the village of Prudianka was damaged. In the Izium district, an apartment building in the village of Borova was hit. No casualties were reported.

Three killed, 12 injured in Russian strikes onregion

The head of the regional military administration specified that the enemy used various types of weapons to strike the Kharkiv region: one guided aerial bomb; one Geran-2 type UAV; two Molniya-type UAVs; and another UAV, the type of which is still being identified.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, on August 14, five settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack, resulting in the deaths of four people.

Illustrative photo