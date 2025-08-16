403
UN Chief expresses disappointment about failed negotiations on plastic pollution treaty
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed disappointment Friday after negotiations on an international treaty to combat plastic pollution concluded without consensus.
"I deeply regret that, despite earnest efforts, negotiations to reach an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, concluded without achieving a consensus," Guterres said in a statement. He nonetheless recognized the dedication of countries committed to tackling what he described as a “monumental challenge to human health and the planet.”
"I welcome the determination of member states in continuing to work to beat plastic pollution and keep engaged in the process, united in purpose, to deliver the treaty the world needs to tackle this monumental challenge to people and the environment," he added.
The talks in Geneva, involving representatives from 185 countries, failed to resolve key disagreements over whether the treaty should prioritize phasing out plastics or improving waste management systems. Originally scheduled to end on Thursday, the negotiations were extended by a day, and a draft text was circulated late Friday, but no agreement was reached.
The talks in Geneva, involving representatives from 185 countries, failed to resolve key disagreements over whether the treaty should prioritize phasing out plastics or improving waste management systems. Originally scheduled to end on Thursday, the negotiations were extended by a day, and a draft text was circulated late Friday, but no agreement was reached.
