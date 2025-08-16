Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Chief expresses disappointment about failed negotiations on plastic pollution treaty

UN Chief expresses disappointment about failed negotiations on plastic pollution treaty


2025-08-16 05:05:14
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed disappointment Friday after negotiations on an international treaty to combat plastic pollution concluded without consensus.

"I deeply regret that, despite earnest efforts, negotiations to reach an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, concluded without achieving a consensus," Guterres said in a statement. He nonetheless recognized the dedication of countries committed to tackling what he described as a “monumental challenge to human health and the planet.”

"I welcome the determination of member states in continuing to work to beat plastic pollution and keep engaged in the process, united in purpose, to deliver the treaty the world needs to tackle this monumental challenge to people and the environment," he added.

The talks in Geneva, involving representatives from 185 countries, failed to resolve key disagreements over whether the treaty should prioritize phasing out plastics or improving waste management systems. Originally scheduled to end on Thursday, the negotiations were extended by a day, and a draft text was circulated late Friday, but no agreement was reached.

MENAFN16082025000045017281ID1109935983

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search