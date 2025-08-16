403
Trump Would Exit Putin Meeting If Talks Falter
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump issued a cautionary statement on Friday, asserting that he would "walk" away from his forthcoming dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, should the negotiations not proceed positively.
FOX News highlighted Trump's remarks on the American social media platform X, referencing an interview with a broadcaster in which Trump emphasized he "would walk" if discussions didn’t unfold successfully.
"We’re going for a meeting with President Putin in Alaska. And I think it’s going to work out very well and if it doesn’t, I’m going to head back home real fast," Trump was cited as saying by FOX News White House journalist Jacqui Heinrich on X.
Earlier that day, while speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One, Trump stated that any prospective land exchanges between Ukraine and Russia would ultimately be Kyiv’s decision.
“They'll be discussed, but I've got to let Ukraine make that decision. And I think they'll make a proper decision, but I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I'm going to get them at a table,” Trump said when asked whether territorial swaps were under consideration. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has consistently rejected any land concessions.
On Wednesday, Zelenskyy stated that Trump had shown willingness to offer Ukraine security guarantees.
When asked whether such assurances were feasible, Trump responded affirmatively to reporters aboard Air Force One, mentioning they would be possible “along with Europe and other countries,” but emphasized “not in the form of NATO,” asserting that NATO membership for Ukraine is “not going to happen.”
