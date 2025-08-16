Philippine VP Sara Duterte Embarks On Kuwait Trip Amid Questions On Frequent Travels

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday (August 15) landed in Kuwait to meet with overseas Filipinos - a trip her office described as“lawful and aligned with her responsibilities in public service.”

This comes amid growing scrutiny from Malacañang and Congress of the Vice President's frequent foreign travels

In a statement on Saturday (August 16), the Office of the Vice President (OVP) said Duterte was in the Middle Eastern country to join Filipinos there for a gathering to discuss their concerns.

"As part of the vice president's mandate to represent and advocate for the welfare of all Filipinos, including those overseas, it is essential that she remains actively engaged with the Filipino migrant communities wherever they may be," the statement read.

The OVP added that Duterte's official engagements comply with government rules and regulations are "lawful and aligned with her responsibilities in public service."

"No public funds are used for all her travels overseas," it added.

Duterte's office also maintained that it is part of the vice president's mandate to engage with migrant communities.

After her Kuwait visit, Duterte is expected to continue working on the release of former president Rodrigo Duterte, who was“forcibly taken from Philippine soil,” according to the statement.

The statement comes as questions mount over the vice president's frequent travels abroad following the arrest of her father, Rodrigo Duterte, by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The elder Duterte is detained at the ICC in The Hague, the Netherlands, facing allegations of crimes against humanity in connection with his administration's drug war.

Critics have called out her“habitual absence” due to her frequent trips abroad. Malacañang previously hit back at Duterte after she defended her travels and claimed that overseas Filipinos were frustrated with the country's state.

Duterte addressed the criticisms by saying she was visiting Filipino communities overseas who were“frustrated with what's happening in our country.”