403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin describes Alaska meeting as "constructive and useful"
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that he and US President Donald Trump had reached "an understanding" during their discussions in Alaska, which he hopes can create momentum toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
Putin described the meeting as "constructive and useful," stressing that Ukraine was one of the most critical issues on the table. "I would like to hope that the understanding that we've reached together will help us bring closer that goal and will pave the path towards peace in Ukraine," he told reporters after the summit.
He emphasized Russia’s enduring ties with Ukrainians, repeating that Moscow views them as “fraternal.” "We have always considered the Ukrainian people, and I have said this repeatedly, to be fraternal, no matter how strange it may sound in today's conditions. We have the same roots, and everything that happens to us is a tragedy and a great pain," he said.
Putin reiterated concerns about Kyiv’s growing alignment with Western powers, arguing that it poses significant security risks for Russia. He maintained that no lasting resolution is possible without addressing these root issues and restoring a fair balance of security across Europe and the wider world. "I agree with President Trump, who spoke about it today, that the security of Ukraine must undoubtedly be ensured. Of course, we are prepared to work on this," he added.
According to Putin, he sees genuine willingness from the US administration and from Trump personally to confront the causes of the war. He thanked the American president for “productive collaboration” and the candid tone of their discussions. Putin also praised Trump’s leadership, saying he values his “clear vision” and recognition of Russia’s legitimate concerns.
Looking ahead, the Russian president expressed confidence that the agreements reached could serve as groundwork not only for peace in Ukraine but also for reviving broader cooperation between Washington and Moscow. He voiced hope that Kyiv and European governments would support the progress achieved in Alaska rather than obstruct it. "We hope that Kyiv and European capitals will take all this in a constructive manner and will not create any obstacles. They will not attempt to disrupt the planned progress through provocations or behind-the-scenes intrigues," he stated.
Reflecting on the past, Putin recalled that in 2022 he warned the previous US administration against pushing tensions toward open war, saying, "At that time, I explicitly stated that doing so would be a grave mistake." He further remarked that if Trump had remained in office at that time, the conflict might never have erupted. Their relationship, he said, remains "a very good, professional, and trust-based" one, and he expressed hope it could be the key to ending the war.
Turning to bilateral ties, Putin described Russia-US relations as having fallen to "the lowest point since the Cold War," stressing that repairing them had become unavoidable. "Such developments do not benefit either of our countries nor the world as a whole," he warned, while underlining the importance of moving from hostility to dialogue.
He pointed to the choice of Alaska as symbolic, given its proximity to Russia across the Bering Strait and the long history of cooperation between the two nations. "We will always remember historical examples when our countries fought common enemies together in the spirit of comradeship and alliance, providing mutual assistance and support. This legacy, I am confident, will help us rebuild mutually beneficial, equal partnerships on a new level, even under challenging circumstances," Putin said.
The Russian leader encouraged renewed economic cooperation, observing that bilateral trade has risen by 20% since Trump took office, a modest figure but an important signal of potential growth. He concluded on a symbolic note: "Symbolically, nearby, on the border between Russia and the US, is the date line change, where one can literally step from yesterday into tomorrow. And I hope that we'll manage to do just that in the political sphere as well," he said.
Putin described the meeting as "constructive and useful," stressing that Ukraine was one of the most critical issues on the table. "I would like to hope that the understanding that we've reached together will help us bring closer that goal and will pave the path towards peace in Ukraine," he told reporters after the summit.
He emphasized Russia’s enduring ties with Ukrainians, repeating that Moscow views them as “fraternal.” "We have always considered the Ukrainian people, and I have said this repeatedly, to be fraternal, no matter how strange it may sound in today's conditions. We have the same roots, and everything that happens to us is a tragedy and a great pain," he said.
Putin reiterated concerns about Kyiv’s growing alignment with Western powers, arguing that it poses significant security risks for Russia. He maintained that no lasting resolution is possible without addressing these root issues and restoring a fair balance of security across Europe and the wider world. "I agree with President Trump, who spoke about it today, that the security of Ukraine must undoubtedly be ensured. Of course, we are prepared to work on this," he added.
According to Putin, he sees genuine willingness from the US administration and from Trump personally to confront the causes of the war. He thanked the American president for “productive collaboration” and the candid tone of their discussions. Putin also praised Trump’s leadership, saying he values his “clear vision” and recognition of Russia’s legitimate concerns.
Looking ahead, the Russian president expressed confidence that the agreements reached could serve as groundwork not only for peace in Ukraine but also for reviving broader cooperation between Washington and Moscow. He voiced hope that Kyiv and European governments would support the progress achieved in Alaska rather than obstruct it. "We hope that Kyiv and European capitals will take all this in a constructive manner and will not create any obstacles. They will not attempt to disrupt the planned progress through provocations or behind-the-scenes intrigues," he stated.
Reflecting on the past, Putin recalled that in 2022 he warned the previous US administration against pushing tensions toward open war, saying, "At that time, I explicitly stated that doing so would be a grave mistake." He further remarked that if Trump had remained in office at that time, the conflict might never have erupted. Their relationship, he said, remains "a very good, professional, and trust-based" one, and he expressed hope it could be the key to ending the war.
Turning to bilateral ties, Putin described Russia-US relations as having fallen to "the lowest point since the Cold War," stressing that repairing them had become unavoidable. "Such developments do not benefit either of our countries nor the world as a whole," he warned, while underlining the importance of moving from hostility to dialogue.
He pointed to the choice of Alaska as symbolic, given its proximity to Russia across the Bering Strait and the long history of cooperation between the two nations. "We will always remember historical examples when our countries fought common enemies together in the spirit of comradeship and alliance, providing mutual assistance and support. This legacy, I am confident, will help us rebuild mutually beneficial, equal partnerships on a new level, even under challenging circumstances," Putin said.
The Russian leader encouraged renewed economic cooperation, observing that bilateral trade has risen by 20% since Trump took office, a modest figure but an important signal of potential growth. He concluded on a symbolic note: "Symbolically, nearby, on the border between Russia and the US, is the date line change, where one can literally step from yesterday into tomorrow. And I hope that we'll manage to do just that in the political sphere as well," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment