Trump welcomes Putin as he lands in Alaska

2025-08-16 03:09:17
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump personally greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, ahead of their summit on Friday. A red carpet display reading “Alaska 2025” was set up, flanked by fighter jets, as the leaders prepared for the high-level talks.

The summit is expected to last six to seven hours, beginning with private discussions between the two presidents and their aides, followed by meetings with their full delegations and a joint press conference. While the Ukraine conflict is anticipated to be the central topic, discussions will also cover broader Russia-US relations, potential economic projects, and other regional and international issues, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Putin’s delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, and presidential economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev. The US delegation features Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who will join for expanded talks and lunch.

This marks Putin’s eighth visit to the US and his first in a decade; his previous trip was in 2015 for the UN General Assembly in New York, where he met with then-President Barack Obama.

