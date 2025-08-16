403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin arrives in Anchorage for legendary US trip
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage ahead of a historic summit with US President Donald Trump on Friday. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the talks could last six to seven hours, including a private meeting with aides, delegation discussions over lunch, and a joint press conference afterward.
The leaders are expected to focus on resolving the Ukraine conflict. Moscow has emphasized that a lasting settlement requires Kiev to renounce NATO membership and acknowledge territorial changes, including regions that voted to join Russia in referendums held in 2014 and 2022.
Beyond Ukraine, the summit will also address broader Russia-US relations, potential joint economic projects, and other regional and international matters. The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, and presidential economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev, a key figure in the Ukraine settlement process.
The leaders are expected to focus on resolving the Ukraine conflict. Moscow has emphasized that a lasting settlement requires Kiev to renounce NATO membership and acknowledge territorial changes, including regions that voted to join Russia in referendums held in 2014 and 2022.
Beyond Ukraine, the summit will also address broader Russia-US relations, potential joint economic projects, and other regional and international matters. The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, and presidential economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev, a key figure in the Ukraine settlement process.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment