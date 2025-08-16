Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin arrives in Anchorage for legendary US trip


2025-08-16 03:05:28
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage ahead of a historic summit with US President Donald Trump on Friday. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the talks could last six to seven hours, including a private meeting with aides, delegation discussions over lunch, and a joint press conference afterward.

The leaders are expected to focus on resolving the Ukraine conflict. Moscow has emphasized that a lasting settlement requires Kiev to renounce NATO membership and acknowledge territorial changes, including regions that voted to join Russia in referendums held in 2014 and 2022.

Beyond Ukraine, the summit will also address broader Russia-US relations, potential joint economic projects, and other regional and international matters. The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, and presidential economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev, a key figure in the Ukraine settlement process.

