Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump suggests that Zelensky should ‘make a deal’

2025-08-16 03:00:50
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has called on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to “make the deal” to resolve the conflict with Russia, following a three-hour summit in Anchorage with Russian President Vladimir Putin—their first meeting since Helsinki in 2018.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump described the discussions as “very warm” and suggested that both sides are “pretty close” to ending hostilities. He emphasized that any peace agreement requires Kiev’s participation and involvement from European nations.

Trump offered to mediate direct talks between Putin and Zelensky, stating, “If they’d like, I’ll be at that next meeting… I want to make sure it gets done.” Both Trump and Putin called the summit productive, though no formal agreement was reached.

Putin indicated that direct talks with Zelensky could occur but would require significant progress first. Moscow has also questioned Zelensky’s authority to sign binding agreements, noting his presidential term has expired and that he has delayed new elections due to martial law.

The Russian government has outlined conditions for any settlement, including Ukraine’s neutrality, demilitarization, and recognition of territorial changes, encompassing Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, all of which have voted to join Russia.

