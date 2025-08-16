403
Trump Bound for Alaska to Meet with Putin
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump left Joint Base Andrews early Friday morning, en route to Alaska for a high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting, taking place in Anchorage, marks the first face-to-face talks between the leaders of the US and Russia since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022.
Trump’s delegation includes key US officials such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and special envoy Steve Witkoff. Ahead of the summit, Trump made his intentions clear on Truth Social, his social media platform, writing: “HIGH STAKES!!!”
The summit is set for 11:30 am local time (1930 GMT), and Trump is expected to personally greet Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. According to media, the meeting will be preceded by ceremonial preparations, including a warm welcome for the Russian leader.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Anchorage on Thursday, sporting a sweater emblazoned with “CCCP,” a throwback to the Soviet Union. Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's stance on the ongoing conflict, stating that Moscow's "position is clear." He expressed hope that the summit would foster a “useful conversation.” "Much has been accomplished already during the visits by the US President’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff,” Lavrov remarked, signaling optimism for continued diplomatic efforts.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed earlier this week that Trump had indicated a willingness to offer Ukraine security guarantees. However, Trump has also suggested that the peace deal would involve territorial exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, a proposal Zelenskyy has firmly opposed.
Trump, known for his unconventional diplomatic style, has tempered expectations surrounding the summit, signaling that significant progress should not be anticipated.
The location of the meeting is particularly significant: Alaska, which was sold by Czarist Russia to the US in 1867, lies only 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) from Russia’s Far East. The region holds historical significance as a Cold War-era outpost, and US military personnel stationed there continue to monitor Russian aircraft entering US airspace.
As Trump and Putin prepare to meet, the world watches closely for any signs of a breakthrough in the ongoing conflict that has rocked global stability.
