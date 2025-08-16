403
Flash Floods, Landslides Claim 25 Lives in Pakistan
(MENAFN) At least 25 people, including women and children, were killed, and eight others injured in the last 24 hours as flash floods and landslides, triggered by intense rainfall, devastated northern and northwest Pakistan, local officials reported on Friday.
Faizullah Faraq, spokesperson for the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, told media that six people, including a woman, lost their lives when landslides struck Khalthi village in Ghizer district. He added that more than seven homes were buried under the resulting debris.
In Bajaur district of Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a cloudburst led to the deaths of nine people, with four others injured, according to local police.
Meanwhile, in Muzaffarabad district of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, a cloudburst caused the Sacha stream to overflow, destroying a house and claiming the lives of six family members in Nasirabad. The devastating flood also swept away several vehicles and destroyed local shops, said a rescue team on the ground.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued warnings of more rainfall in the coming days, raising fears of further destruction.
