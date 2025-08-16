Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AI Takes Over: Japan to Use AI for Teaching Children Japanese

2025-08-16 02:45:07
(MENAFN) Japan is set to deploy generative artificial intelligence (AI) to help teach the Japanese language to children from foreign backgrounds, addressing a growing challenge in the education system. This initiative comes in response to a shortage of teachers fluent in languages like Portuguese, Chinese, and Spanish, media reported on Thursday.

The Japanese Ministry of Education is preparing guidelines to integrate AI into language instruction and plans to expand the technology’s use to other subjects. The AI-powered system will combine translation applications with online teaching methods to ensure that all students, regardless of their linguistic background, have access to quality education.

The ministry is expected to include funding for the project in its budget request for fiscal 2026, which begins next April, with plans to finalize the guidelines by the end of this year.

As of May 2023, approximately 69,000 students in public schools required Japanese language support, the highest number since 1991. However, about 10% of these students are not currently receiving adequate language assistance either during school hours or through after-school programs.

