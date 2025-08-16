403
S. Korea’s President Hosts Symbolic “People’s Mandate Ceremony”
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung hosted a symbolic “People’s Mandate Ceremony” on Friday, celebrating the 80th anniversary of the country’s Liberation Day. The event, held at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, served to solidify Lee's legitimacy following his assumption of office in June, which lacked a formal inauguration ceremony.
During the event, Lee received letters of appointment from 80 handpicked individuals, representing various sectors such as democracy, economic growth, science and technology, culture, sports, and ordinary citizens. The information was shared via a statement on Lee's official Facebook account.
Lee assumed the presidency on June 3 after a snap election prompted by the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, following the collapse of his controversial Dec. 3 martial law decree.
“On this 80th Liberation Day - a day when we have reclaimed the light of sovereignty once taken from us - I stand here with boundless pride and an equally deep sense of responsibility, receiving the people's mandate filled with the people's earnest wishes,” Lee declared during his speech.
He continued, “Each dream shines in its own way toward the future, but our shared goal is unmistakable: to build a better nation and to open an era where the people live in happiness, filled with hope and possibility.”
This ceremony marks the beginning of Lee’s presidency, during which he has vowed to confront the nation’s pressing security and economic challenges, rebuild public trust, and revitalize inter-Korean dialogue while strengthening diplomatic ties with Japan.
Liberation Day commemorates Japan’s surrender in World War II and the end of its 35-year colonial rule over Korea, a day of remembrance also observed in North Korea.
