403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fire on Oil Tanker, Cargo Ship Leaves One Dead in S. Korea
(MENAFN) A fire aboard an oil tanker and a cargo ship in South Korea's Yeosu city has left one person dead and two others injured, media reported
.
The incident occurred at 1:04 a.m. local time (1604 GMT Friday) when the 2,692-ton tanker and the 24-ton cargo vessel, both docked side by side, erupted in flames, according to Yeosu's coast guard.
While all 18 crewmembers—14 from the tanker and 4 from the cargo ship—were rescued, the captain of the smaller vessel was found unconscious and later confirmed dead.
Two foreign-born crew members aboard the tanker sustained burn injuries. Emergency responders managed to bring the fire under control by 7:45 a.m., but the cause remains under investigation.
The tanker, which was carrying 2,500 tons of toxic chemicals, has raised concerns, though it is still unclear whether any chemicals have spilled into the ocean.
.
The incident occurred at 1:04 a.m. local time (1604 GMT Friday) when the 2,692-ton tanker and the 24-ton cargo vessel, both docked side by side, erupted in flames, according to Yeosu's coast guard.
While all 18 crewmembers—14 from the tanker and 4 from the cargo ship—were rescued, the captain of the smaller vessel was found unconscious and later confirmed dead.
Two foreign-born crew members aboard the tanker sustained burn injuries. Emergency responders managed to bring the fire under control by 7:45 a.m., but the cause remains under investigation.
The tanker, which was carrying 2,500 tons of toxic chemicals, has raised concerns, though it is still unclear whether any chemicals have spilled into the ocean.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment