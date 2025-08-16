Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire on Oil Tanker, Cargo Ship Leaves One Dead in S. Korea

2025-08-16 02:43:15
(MENAFN) A fire aboard an oil tanker and a cargo ship in South Korea's Yeosu city has left one person dead and two others injured, media reported
.
The incident occurred at 1:04 a.m. local time (1604 GMT Friday) when the 2,692-ton tanker and the 24-ton cargo vessel, both docked side by side, erupted in flames, according to Yeosu's coast guard.

While all 18 crewmembers—14 from the tanker and 4 from the cargo ship—were rescued, the captain of the smaller vessel was found unconscious and later confirmed dead.

Two foreign-born crew members aboard the tanker sustained burn injuries. Emergency responders managed to bring the fire under control by 7:45 a.m., but the cause remains under investigation.

The tanker, which was carrying 2,500 tons of toxic chemicals, has raised concerns, though it is still unclear whether any chemicals have spilled into the ocean.

