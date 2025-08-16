Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin envoy arrives in Alaska before of Russia-US summit

2025-08-16 02:27:33
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for economic cooperation and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has arrived in Alaska ahead of Friday’s high-stakes summit between Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Dmitriev posted photos upon landing on Thursday, calling Alaska “sunny and beautiful” and saying he was “looking forward to tomorrow’s historic Russia-US summit.”

He will join the Russian delegation, which also includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Russian media reported that Lavrov, together with Moscow’s ambassador to the US, Aleksandr Darichev, has already arrived in Alaska as well.

Dozens of Russian journalists have traveled to Anchorage to cover the event. RT’s Egor Piskunov joked that the press corps was served Chicken Kiev on their flight to Alaska, suggesting it might be “a good sign for the upcoming negotiations.”

