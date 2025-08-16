403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin envoy arrives in Alaska before of Russia-US summit
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for economic cooperation and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has arrived in Alaska ahead of Friday’s high-stakes summit between Putin and US President Donald Trump.
Dmitriev posted photos upon landing on Thursday, calling Alaska “sunny and beautiful” and saying he was “looking forward to tomorrow’s historic Russia-US summit.”
He will join the Russian delegation, which also includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Russian media reported that Lavrov, together with Moscow’s ambassador to the US, Aleksandr Darichev, has already arrived in Alaska as well.
Dozens of Russian journalists have traveled to Anchorage to cover the event. RT’s Egor Piskunov joked that the press corps was served Chicken Kiev on their flight to Alaska, suggesting it might be “a good sign for the upcoming negotiations.”
Dmitriev posted photos upon landing on Thursday, calling Alaska “sunny and beautiful” and saying he was “looking forward to tomorrow’s historic Russia-US summit.”
He will join the Russian delegation, which also includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Russian media reported that Lavrov, together with Moscow’s ambassador to the US, Aleksandr Darichev, has already arrived in Alaska as well.
Dozens of Russian journalists have traveled to Anchorage to cover the event. RT’s Egor Piskunov joked that the press corps was served Chicken Kiev on their flight to Alaska, suggesting it might be “a good sign for the upcoming negotiations.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment