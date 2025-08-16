403
UN Chief Reveals Failure of Global Plastic Treaty
(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday voiced his dissatisfaction after discussions aimed at forming a worldwide accord to combat plastic waste concluded without reaching mutual agreement.
"I deeply regret that, despite earnest efforts, negotiations to reach an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, concluded without achieving a consensus," Guterres stated.
He nonetheless acknowledged the dedication displayed by nations in addressing what he described as an immense threat to both public health and the planet.
"I welcome the determination of member states in continuing to work to beat plastic pollution and keep engaged in the process, united in purpose, to deliver the treaty the world needs to tackle this monumental challenge to people and the environment," he remarked.
Guterres issued his remarks after top-level meetings in Geneva failed to result in an accord on a global agreement to confront plastic waste, primarily due to ongoing disputes over whether efforts should concentrate on eliminating plastic production or improving waste disposal systems.
Delegates representing 185 nations were unable to reach a deal at the UN regarding methods to address the issue of plastic waste.
The dialogue, which began on August 5 and was scheduled to finish by Thursday, was extended into Friday.
A last-minute proposed draft was shared with negotiators late at night but failed to yield a resolution.
