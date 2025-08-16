CBI Arrests Man Absconding For 26 Years In Murder Case In Saudi Arabia
The CBI had registered a Local Prosecution Case in the Month of April 2022 at the request of the Saudi Arabian authorities.
It was alleged that the accused Mohammad Dilshad had committed the offence of murder of a person at the premises where he was working as a Heavy Motor Mechanic cum Security Guard, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
It was further alleged that after committing the murder, the accused, Md Dilshad, had fled to India and since then he was untraceable.
After the case was registered, the CBI traced the accused's native village in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh and opened a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him.
However, despite the opening of the LOC, he remained elusive. During the course of investigation, it was found out that the accused, Md Dilshad was used to travel abroad, i.e., Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia on a false identity and forged travel documents.
Using various technical leads and human intelligence, the new passport of the accused Mohammad Dilshad was detected, and a second LOC was opened against him.
He was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on August 11 when he was travelling from Madinah via Jeddah of Saudi Arabia, to New Delhi on a forged passport.
The Accused Mohammad Dilshad, 52, is a mechanic of heavy vehicles and is presently employed in a company at Madinah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
He has been sent to judicial custody after he was produced in a court on August 14.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment